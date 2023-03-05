Wade Schuetz
Service: Pending
Name: Wade Schuetz
Pronunciation: Sheets
Age: 49
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Nyman, Iowa
Notes:

Wade passed away at his residence rural Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

