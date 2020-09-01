Service:Funeral 
Name:Wallace Carpenter, M.D.
Age:94
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous:Bolckow, Missouri
Day and Date:Friday, September 4, 2020
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:United Methodist Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location:United Methodist Church, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 4, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:11:00 A.M.
Memorials:United Methodist Church, Rock Port or Christ United Methodist, Lehigh Acres, Florida
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Bolckow Cemetery
Because of current conditions, face masks are required at the visitation and funeral service.

