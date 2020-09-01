|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wallace Carpenter, M.D.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Bolckow, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port or Christ United Methodist, Lehigh Acres, Florida
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Bolckow Cemetery
|Notes:
Because of current conditions, face masks are required at the visitation and funeral service.
Dr. Wallace Carpenter, 94, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
