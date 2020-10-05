Walt Herzberg
Service:Private Celebration of Life Services
Name:Walt Herzberg
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Hubbard, Iowa
Previous:Creston, Iowa
Day and Date:PRIVATE SERVICES
Time:PRIVATE SERVICES
Location: 
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home - Creston
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 8, 2020
Visitation Start:3:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m. 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to the Lutheran World Relief - COVID or Trinity Lutheran Church in Creston
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home - Creston
Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery ~ Creston, Iowa
Notes:

Family will not be present during the open visitation Thursday evening from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

http://www.powersfh.com/

