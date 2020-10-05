|Service:
|Private Celebration of Life Services
|Name:
|Walt Herzberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Hubbard, Iowa
|Previous:
|Creston, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|PRIVATE SERVICES
|Time:
|PRIVATE SERVICES
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home - Creston
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 8, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, to the Lutheran World Relief - COVID or Trinity Lutheran Church in Creston
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home - Creston
|Cemetery:
|Graceland Cemetery ~ Creston, Iowa
|Notes:
Family will not be present during the open visitation Thursday evening from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Walt Herzberg, 93, of Hubbard formerly of Creston, Iowa
Powers Funeral Home
