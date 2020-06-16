|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Walter A. "Wally" Teten
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Wally passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
