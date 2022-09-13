|Service
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Gene Gleaves
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 16, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial fund is being established in Gene's name
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Walter Eugene "Gene" Gleaves, age 92, Oakland, IA
- Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
