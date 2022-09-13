Gene Gleaves
ServiceFuneral Service
Name: Gene Gleaves
Age: 92
From: Oakland
Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Gene's name
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

