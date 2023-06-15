|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Wanda M. Denton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Treynor, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 19, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 19, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Cemetery:
|Zion Congregational Cemetery, Treynor, Iowa
|Notes:
For the full obituary, please visit the funeral home's website.
Wanda Denton, age 95, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
