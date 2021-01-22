Service:Celebration of Life at a later date
Name:Wanda Radford
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:St. Croix Hospice
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a later date
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

