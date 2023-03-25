|Service:
|Wanda Updike
|98
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Wanda passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com
Wanda Updike, 98, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
