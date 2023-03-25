Service: Pending
Name: Wanda Updike
Pronunciation: 
Age: 98
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Wanda passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com

