|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Waneta E. (North) Havener
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Fort Dodge, Iowa,
|Previous:
|Fort Myers, Florida and Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Alzheimer's Association
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Waneta E. (North) Havener, 84 of Fort Dodge, Iowa formerly of Fort Myers, Florida
