Waneta E. (North) Havener, 84 of Fort Dodge, Iowa formerly of Fort Myers, Florida
Service:Funeral
Name:Waneta E. (North) Havener
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Fort Dodge, Iowa 
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa and Fort Myers, Florida
Day and Date:Friday, September 10, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 10, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:Alzheimer's Association
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.