Warren Burdette Roland, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Warren Burdette Roland
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 24th
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:GracePoint Church in Atlantic, IA
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date:With family present, Thursday, February 23rd 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation to the Kiwanis Aktion Club and ReachGlobal of the Evangelical Free Church of America.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Warren Burdette Roland, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home, surrounded with the love of his family.  

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Warren's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

