|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Warren Lee Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 23, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 22, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10 AM
|Visitation End:
|5 PM
|Memorials:
|Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or Stratton United Methodist Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com Social distancing and wearing masks is required. We will be following all current guidelines for Covid 19.
Warren Lee Miller, 90, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
