Service: Private Family Graveside
Name: Warren Lee Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, November 23, 2020
Time: 
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020
Visitation Start: 10 AM
Visitation End: 5 PM
Memorials: Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or Stratton United Methodist Church.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com  Social distancing and wearing masks is required.  We will be following all current guidelines for Covid 19.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.