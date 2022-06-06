|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Warren Teuscher
|Pronunciation:
|Tasher
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Clearmont
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 11, 2022
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Open Visitation from 3pm to 5 pm
|Visitation End:
|Family Present from 5pm to 7 pm
|Memorials:
|Clearmont Fire Department, Braddyville Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Warren Teuscher, 76, Clearmont, MO
