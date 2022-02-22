Service:Pending
Name:Wayne A. Briggs
 
Age:93
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
 


Wayne passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Windsor Manor Assisted Living Community in Shenandoah, Iowa.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

