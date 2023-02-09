Wayne Bailey
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation
Name: Wayne Bailey
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
Time: 5-6:30 PM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge.
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.