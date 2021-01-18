Wayne Brown
Service:Funeral
Name:Wayne Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 Noon
Visitation End:1:00 Service Time
Memorials:May be given in his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Prairie Rose Cemetery in rural Adams County with military rites.
Notes:

Wayne passed away early Sunday morning at the Greater Regional Hospice Home.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

