|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wayne Brown
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 19, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 Noon
|Visitation End:
|1:00 Service Time
|Memorials:
|May be given in his name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Rose Cemetery in rural Adams County with military rites.
|Notes:
Wayne passed away early Sunday morning at the Greater Regional Hospice Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Wayne Brown, 98, of Creston, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
