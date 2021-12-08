Wayne Johnson
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Wayne Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: Formerly of Lyman
Day and Date: Thursday, December 16
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: St. John’s United Church of Christ, south of Lyman
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 15
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any memorial gifts be directed to United Christians International (UCI) Caiman, Haiti. 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: A private family burial will be held prior to the service at St. John’s Cemetery.
Notes:

Wayne Chester Johnson, 84, of Atlantic, formerly of Lyman, went Home to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus, on December 4, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care, with his wife at his bedside. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wayne’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

