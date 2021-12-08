|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Wayne Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Formerly of Lyman
|Day and Date:
| Thursday, December 16
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John’s United Church of Christ, south of Lyman
|Open Visitation Location:
| Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
| Wednesday, December 15
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any memorial gifts be directed to United Christians International (UCI) Caiman, Haiti.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|A private family burial will be held prior to the service at St. John’s Cemetery.
|Notes:
Wayne Chester Johnson, 84, of Atlantic, formerly of Lyman, went Home to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus, on December 4, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care, with his wife at his bedside.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wayne’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
