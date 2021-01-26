Wayne Polk
Service:Graveside
Name:Wayne Gee Polk
Pronunciation: 
Age:43
From:Lawrenceville, GA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 30, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Viewing Day and Date:Friday, January 29, 2021 
Viewing Start:1:00 p.m.
Viewing End:4:00 p.m.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:Make A Wish Foundation
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Wayne passed away on January 20, 2021.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.