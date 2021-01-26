|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Wayne Gee Polk
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|43
|From:
|Lawrenceville, GA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Viewing Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Viewing Day and Date:
|Friday, January 29, 2021
|Viewing Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Viewing End:
|4:00 p.m.
|In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:
|Make A Wish Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Wayne passed away on January 20, 2021.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Wayne Gee Polk, 43 of Lawrenceville, GA
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
