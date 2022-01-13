Wayne Johnson
Service: graveside
Name: Wayne Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 17, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022 (family will not be present)
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: Donors Choice
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Wayne passed away at his home in Clarinda early Thursday Morning, January 13, 2022.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

