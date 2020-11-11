Wayne Johnson
Wayne Johnson, 87, of Anita, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Exira Care Center.

A private family graveside service, with military honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210, will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wayne’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

