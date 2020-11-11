|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Wayne Johnson
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, Iowa
Wayne Johnson, 87, of Anita, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Exira Care Center.
A private family graveside service, with military honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210, will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wayne’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Wayne Johnson, 87, of Anita, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
