Wayne K. Hoxie, 91, of rural Imogene, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Wayne K. Hoxie
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Rural Imogene, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, January 13, 2022
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:Trinity Lutheran Church - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, January 13, 2022
Visitation/Viewing Start:10:00 AM
Visitation/Viewing End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Directed to Trinity Lutheran Church - Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery with Full Military Honors
Notes:Wayne passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society - Red Oak.  Facemasks are required for all funeral service attendees.   Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

