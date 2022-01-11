Wayne K. Hoxie, 91, of rural Imogene, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wayne K. Hoxie
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Rural Imogene, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Visitation/Viewing Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation/Viewing End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Directed to Trinity Lutheran Church - Shenandoah
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery with Full Military Honors
|Notes:
|Wayne passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society - Red Oak. Facemasks are required for all funeral service attendees. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
