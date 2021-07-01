Wayne Kreft
Service:Memorial 
Name:Wayne Kreft
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 2, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 1, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Midlands Humane Society or City of McClelland
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Garner Township Cemetery
Notes:

To view his full obituary, please visit the website:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

