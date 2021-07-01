|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Wayne Kreft
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 2, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Midlands Humane Society or City of McClelland
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Garner Township Cemetery
|Notes:
To view his full obituary, please visit the website:
Wayne Kreft, 85, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 25