Wayne Leroy Drydale, 98, Bolckow, MO
Service:Funeral
Name:Wayne Leroy Drydale
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Bolckow, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 31, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Bethany Christian Church, rural Barnard, MO
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO  64468
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed in Wayne's name to the Bethany Christian Church of rural Barnard, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Bethany Christian Church Cemetery
Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.