|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wayne Leroy Drydale
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Bolckow, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 31, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bethany Christian Church, rural Barnard, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 30, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed in Wayne's name to the Bethany Christian Church of rural Barnard, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Bethany Christian Church Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.bramfuneralhome.com
Wayne LeRoy Drydale, 98, Bolckow, MO
Bram Funeral Home
