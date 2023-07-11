Wayne Plummer
Service: Graveside with Military Honors
Name: Wayne Plummer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Honey Creek, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, July, 13, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Carson, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, July 13, 2023
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (two hours prior to graveside)
Memorials: Memorials directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Carson Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/658064/wayne-plummer/

