|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Wayne Rice
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Farmington Hills, MI
|Previous:
|Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday - December 21, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday - December 20, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family
|Memorials:
|American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
