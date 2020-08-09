|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Wayne Strong
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Open visitation from 12 PM
|Visitation End:
|6 PM...The family will not be present during visitation
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery
|Notes:
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
CDC Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced during the visitation and funeral.
