Service:                                            Graveside
Name:Wayne Wasson
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 10, 2021
Time:10:30 am meet at the graveside
Location:North Grove Cemetery/ Guss Cemetery
Visitation Location:Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 9, 2021
Visitation Start:Open visitation 10 am to 5 pm
Visitation End:Family present 5 pm to 7 pm
Memorials:Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.