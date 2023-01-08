Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Wendell C. Rolf
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Visitation Location:

 Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri

Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  7:00 P.M.
Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

