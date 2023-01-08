|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Wendell C. Rolf
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Westboro, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 12, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro.
|Visitation Location:
Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
| Wednesday, January 11, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
|Notes:
Wendell C. Rolf, 81, Westboro, Missouri
