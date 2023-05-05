Wendell F. Palmer
Service:Memorial Graveside Service
Name:Wendell F. Palmer 
Pronunciation: 
Age:97 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, May 12, 2023 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, MO 
Visitation Location:At the cemetery  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 12, 2023 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:The family requests no flowers.  Memorials can be directed to the Asera Care Hospice, 301 E Price Ave, Suite B, Savannah, MO 64485, or to the Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse St., Barnard, MO 64423.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, MO 
Notes:Wendell passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com

