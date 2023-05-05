|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Service
|Name:
|Wendell F. Palmer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 12, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the cemetery
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 12, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|The family requests no flowers. Memorials can be directed to the Asera Care Hospice, 301 E Price Ave, Suite B, Savannah, MO 64485, or to the Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse St., Barnard, MO 64423.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, MO
|Notes:
|Wendell passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
