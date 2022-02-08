Wesley Pulliam, 71, Clarinda, IA
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Wesley Pulliam
Pronunciation: 
Age: 71
From: Clarinda, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Time: 6pm
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Visitation Start: Visitation will start after the service
Visitation End: 8 pm
Memorials: Can be made to the family to help with the cost of the funeral.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.