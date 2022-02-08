|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Wesley Pulliam
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Clarinda, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 16, 2022
|Time:
|6pm
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation will start after the service
|Visitation End:
|8 pm
|Memorials:
|Can be made to the family to help with the cost of the funeral.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Wesley Pulliam, 71, Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
