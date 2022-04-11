|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Will Else
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Georgetown, TX
|Previous:
|Hamburg
|Day and Date:
|Wed., April 13, 2022
|Time:
|1 p.m.
|Location:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery
|Notes:
|Wilbert will be buried next to his beloved wife, Dianna L. (Brown) Else. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Wilbert "Will" H. Else, 86, Georgetown, TX
Gude Family Funeral Homes
