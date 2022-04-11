Wilbert Else
Service: Graveside
Name: Will Else
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Georgetown, TX
Previous: Hamburg
Day and Date: Wed., April 13, 2022
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery
Notes:Wilbert will be buried next to his beloved wife, Dianna L. (Brown) Else.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

