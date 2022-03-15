Wilbur Leo Long, Jr.
Service:Memorial Service 
Name:Wilbur Leo Long, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:77 
From:Elmo, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 18, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Elmo Community Betterment, or a charity of the donor's choice
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO 
Notes:Leo passed away at home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. www.bramfuneralhome.com

