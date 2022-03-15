|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Wilbur Leo Long, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Elmo, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Elmo Community Betterment, or a charity of the donor's choice
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO
|Notes:
|Leo passed away at home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. www.bramfuneralhome.com
