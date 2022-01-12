|Service:
|Private Family Services
|Name:
|Wilbur Ray
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Open visitation at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday Jan 13 to Friday Jan 14
|Visitation Start:
|9 AM - 4:30 PM Thursday
|Visitation End:
|9 AM - 12 PM Friday
|Memorials:
|Isadora Church of Christ, Grant City, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Wilbur Ray, 96, Grant City, MO
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
