Wilbur Ray
Service:  Private Family Services
Name: Wilbur Ray
Pronunciation: 
Age:  96
From:  Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  
Time: 
Location:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Open visitation at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday Jan 13 to Friday Jan 14
Visitation Start:  9 AM - 4:30 PM Thursday
Visitation End: 9 AM - 12 PM Friday
Memorials:  Isadora Church of Christ, Grant City, MO
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery
Notes:  andrewshannfuneralhome.com

