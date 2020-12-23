Wilbur Rowe
Service:Funeral
Name:Wilbur Rowe
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, December 28, 2020
Time:10 AM
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 27, 2020
Visitation Start:2 PM
Visitation End:5 PM with family greeting friends from 3-5 PM
Memorials:To the family to be established.
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa
Notes:Casual dress is requested by the family for Wilbur's services.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

