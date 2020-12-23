|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wilbur Rowe
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 28, 2020
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2 PM
|Visitation End:
|5 PM with family greeting friends from 3-5 PM
|Memorials:
|To the family to be established.
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa
|Notes:
|Casual dress is requested by the family for Wilbur's services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
