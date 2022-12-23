Wilbur "Tater" Rasmussen, 97, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Wilbur "Tater" Rasmussen
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous:Prescott, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Prescott United Church Disciples of Christ, Prescott, Iowa
Visitation Location:
Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery Street, Creston, Iowa  50801
Visitation Day and Date:

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Visitation Start:Open visitation: 3:00  - 7:00 P.M.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. 
Memorials:To the family, to be determined
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery Street, Creston, Iowa  50801
Cemetery:Mt. Zion Cemetery, Prescott, Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

