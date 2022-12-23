|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Wilbur "Tater" Rasmussen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Prescott, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 28, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Prescott United Church Disciples of Christ, Prescott, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Open visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends: 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|To the family, to be determined
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery Street, Creston, Iowa 50801
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Zion Cemetery, Prescott, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Wilbur "Tater" Rasmussen, 97, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
