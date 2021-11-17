|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Willa Petersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Walnut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church in Walnut, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 18
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Cass County Relay for Life and the Walnut Fire Department.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held at a later date in the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.
|Notes:
Willa Petersen, 89, of Walnut, Iowa, passed away at her home Monday, November 15, 2021, with her family by her side.
Open visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 18th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic followed by visitation with the family present from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
The service will also be available via Facebook Live on the First Presbyterian Church of Walnut, Iowa page and will also be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Saturday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Willa’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
