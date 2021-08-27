William A. "Bill" Berg
Service: Funeral 
Name: William A. "Bill" Berg 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65 
From: Neola, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, August 30, 2021 
Time: 11:00 a.m. 
Location: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home 

Visitation Location:

at the Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, August 29, 2021
Visitation Start: 3:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:5:00 p.m. 
Memorials: Family will direct 
Funeral Home: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Neola Township 
Notes: Luncheon will follow the burial at the St. Patrick Church Social Hall in Neola 

