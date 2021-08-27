|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|William A. "Bill" Berg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Neola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
Visitation Location:
|at the Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Family will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Neola Township
|Notes:
|Luncheon will follow the burial at the St. Patrick Church Social Hall in Neola
William A. "Bill" Berg, Neola, Iowa
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring
