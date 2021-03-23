William A. "Bill" Linebaugh
Service:Graveside 
Name:William A. "Bill" Linebaugh
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Pickering, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Time:3:00pm
Location:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Union Township Community Center, Pickering, Missouri
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

