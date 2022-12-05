Service:No Services
Name:William A. Wood
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

William passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa.     

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

