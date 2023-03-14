|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|William "Bill" Douglas
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Emerson, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 21, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 20, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Emerson Fire Department or Emerson American Legion Post #575
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Emerson Cemetery
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
William Arthur "Bill" Douglas, 86 of Emerson, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
