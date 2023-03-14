Service: Funeral Service
Name: William "Bill" Douglas
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Emerson, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 21, 2023 
Time:10:00 A.M. 
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel,  Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel,  Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 20, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. 
Visitation End:7:00 P.M. 
Memorials:Emerson Fire Department  or Emerson American Legion Post #575
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.