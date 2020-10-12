Service: Private Family Graveside Memorial Service & Inurnment
Name: William (Bill) Dean Fleetwood
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Blockton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, October 16, 2020
Time: 
Location: Athelstan Cemetery, Athelstan, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

