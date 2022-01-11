William "Bill" Hays
Service: Funeral
Name: William "Bill" Hays
Pronunciation: 
Age: 98
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m.  (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Malvern United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/630104/bill-hays/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.