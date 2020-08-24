William "Bill" Henry Walker, 79, Parnell, MO

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|William "Bill" Walker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Parnell, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 27, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura Street, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO
|Notes:
|Bill Walker passed away August 23, 2020 at his home. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery.
