William "Bill" Henry Walker, 79, Parnell, MO
Service:Funeral 
Name:William "Bill" Walker
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Parnell, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 27, 2020
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura Street, Maryville, MO 64468
Visitation Location:Laura Street Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO
Notes:Bill Walker passed away August 23, 2020 at his home. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery.

