William "Bill' Hoffman Cole, 92, Bella Vista, AR
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:William "Bill' Hoffman Cole 
Age:92 
From:Bella Vista, AR 
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, January 20th 
Time:10:30am 
Location:St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 925 South 84th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers send memorials to Wabash Trail Bill Cole Memorial Bench POBOx 581 Shenandoah, Iowa 51601 
Funeral Home:Heafey, Heafey and Hoffman in Omaha, Nebraska 
