William "Bill' Hoffman Cole, 92, Bella Vista, AR

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|William "Bill' Hoffman Cole
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Bella Vista, AR
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 20th
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 925 South 84th Street, Omaha, Nebraska
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers send memorials to Wabash Trail Bill Cole Memorial Bench POBOx 581 Shenandoah, Iowa 51601
|Funeral Home:
|Heafey, Heafey and Hoffman in Omaha, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
