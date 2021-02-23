William "Bill" Hunt, 91 of Silver City, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:William "Bill" Hunt
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Silver City, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 26, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 25, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Silver City Fire & Rescue or Silver City United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

