William "Bill" Hunt, 91 of Silver City, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|William "Bill" Hunt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Silver City, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 26, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Silver City Fire & Rescue or Silver City United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Silver City Cemetery, Silver City, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.