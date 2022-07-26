William "Bill" Larabee, 75, College Springs, Iowa
Name: Bill Larabee
Age: 75
From: College Springs, Iowa
Memorials:Hooves and Paws Rescue of the Heartland
27821 US-34, Glenwood, IA 51534
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: College Springs Cemetery at a later date.
 Bill passed away after a brief illness at Nebraska Methodist Hospital with his wife by his side.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

