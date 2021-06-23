Bill Ludwig
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:William "Bill" Ludwig
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 26, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
Open Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Open Visitation Day and Date:Friday, June 25, 2021
Open Visitation Starting Time:12:00 p.m.
Open Visitation Ending Time:7:00 p.m. (Family will not be present)
Memorials:Nishna Productions or Exira Cemetery Association 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Exira Cemetery in Exira, Iowa with military rites.
Notes:

Bill passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

