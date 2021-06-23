|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|William "Bill" Ludwig
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 26, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
|Open Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 25, 2021
|Open Visitation Starting Time:
|12:00 p.m.
|Open Visitation Ending Time:
|7:00 p.m. (Family will not be present)
|Memorials:
|Nishna Productions or Exira Cemetery Association
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Exira Cemetery in Exira, Iowa with military rites.
|Notes:
Bill passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
William "Bill" Ludwig, 83 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
