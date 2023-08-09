|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|William Owen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 14, 2023
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Trinity Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 13, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|2 pm
|Visitation End:
|4pm at 4 pm, Order of Eastern Star Service will begin on Sunday, August 13, 2023
|Memorials:
|Family Will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
William ' Bill" Owen, 77, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
