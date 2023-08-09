William ' Bill" Owen, 77, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: William Owen
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
Time: 10 am
Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
Visitation Start: 2 pm
Visitation End: 4pm at 4 pm, Order of Eastern Star Service will begin on Sunday, August 13, 2023
Memorials: Family Will direct
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.