Service:Funeral
Name:William (Bill) Rickabaugh 
Pronunciation:Rick uh baw
Age:75
From:Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 30, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Glenwood, IA 
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 29, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials:Tabor Volunteer Ambulance Association 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery - Rural Tabor, IA 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

