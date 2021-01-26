|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|William (Bill) Rickabaugh
|Pronunciation:
|Rick uh baw
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 30, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Tabor Volunteer Ambulance Association
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery - Rural Tabor, IA
|Notes:
